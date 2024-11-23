(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry, blasted PTI’s political decline, saying Bushra Bibi's statement laid bare the party’s internal chaos, where members are battling for control in a fractured leadership.

He emphasized that Pakistan’s strong relations with Saudi Arabia remain unaffected, with recent agreements serving as proof that such statements won’t alter these vital ties. He condemned PTI for accusing the same countries from which they’ve accepted gifts, calling it a glaring example of their political bankruptcy. Reconciliation, he said, is Pakistan’s strength—not a weakness—and protests must operate within the bounds of the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Act, 2024.

**

Barrister Chaudhry issued a stark warning: any attempt to disrupt Islamabad will be met with the same response as actions against anti-state elements. Referring to the 9th May incidents, he vowed that PTI’s new attempt to sabotage the Belarus President’s visit would fail, just as their disruption of the SCO summit did.

He assured that full accountability for 9th May would follow, including blocking the IDs and passports of the responsible individuals. Despite billions spent, PTI’s rule has left Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in ruins, with deteriorating infrastructure and lawlessness.

Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry urged the nation to reject PTI’s divisive politics and work towards a united, progressive Pakistan.