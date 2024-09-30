Danyal visits Attock Dist Hospital to inquire after injured policemen

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Barrister Danyal Chaudhry on Monday visited Asfandyar Bukhari District Hospital Attock to inquire after the police personnel injured during the protest of a political party on the weekend.

He personally met all the injured policemen and lauded their sheer discipline and patience during the violent protests of a political party.

According to the police, some 32 personnel were injured, with nine in critical condition.

Paying tribute over their bravery and valour, Danyal said : "Despite facing brutal attacks, these officers foiled a conspiracy to spread chaos in the country."

An injured constable shared his ordeal with the Parliamentary Secretary that how six protesters had beaten him with sticks for 15 minutes, leaving him with head injuries and a broken leg.

Another officer said that he was also beaten and dragged on the ground, and briefly abducted by the protesters.

District Police Officer (DPO) Attock Sardar Ghias, on the occasion, said 90 percent of the cops had sustained head injuries or broken limbs.

He said that strict legal action would be taken against the culprits for the violence. "Those who take the law into their hands, will be brought to justice".

He said the brave cops were the real heroes of Attock.

Following the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the injured officers were getting full medical care, he added.

The injured officers expressed their gratitude to Barrister Danyal Chaudhry, saying that his visit would definitely boost their morale.

Speaking on the occasion, Danyal Chaudhary condemned the culprits, reportedly affiliated with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), for using barbed sticks and weapons to hit and injure the police officers.

He acknowledged that a major disaster was averted as the protest could have been escalated towards Rawalpindi.

"This could have been a bigger disaster than the May 9 arson incidents," he added.

Danyal Chaudhry presented bouquets of flowers to all the injured police personnel on behalf of the prime minister.

He said that the prime minister had ordered to provide all medical facilities to the injured police personnel.

He was accompanied by Members of the National Assembly from Attock district Sheikh Aftab and Malik Suhail.

Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Jawad said that the injured officers were being given complete medical care, while those with minor injuries had been discharged.

The injured officers included Constable Qasim, Constable Khurram Shah, Commando Zahoor Shah, Muhammad Usman, Aziz, and Shahzad, all of whom suffered severe injuries. Two officers, Shahzad and Tayyab, were abducted and tortured before being rescued from an unknown location.

