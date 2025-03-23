Open Menu

Danyal Visits GAC For Women On 85th National Day; Announces Relief Projects

Published March 23, 2025

Danyal visits GAC for Women on 85th National Day; announces Relief Projects

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Barrister Danyal Chaudhry, marked Pakistan’s 85th National Day with a visit to Government Associate College for Women, Rawalpindi.

During the event, he announced critical initiatives to address the college’s infrastructure, transportation, and clean drinking water challenges, pledging immediate governmental support.

In his address, Barrister Danyal honored the visionary leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the relentless efforts of the nation’s forefathers in realizing Allama Iqbal’s dream of a separate homeland.

“Their sacrifices laid the foundation for a sovereign Pakistan, and today, we renew our pledge to uphold their ideals of unity, faith, and discipline,” he said.

The Parliamentary Secretary also highlighted Pakistan’s unwavering stance on global justice, expressing solidarity with Kashmiris striving for self-determination under Indian occupation and condemning Israel’s aggression in Gaza.

“The brutality against Palestinian women, children, and the elderly must end. Pakistan stands with all oppressed people,” he added.

Emphasizing the significance of celebrating National Day during Ramadan, Barrister Danyal noted, "Just as Pakistan emerged in this sacred month, let us use this time for reflection and renewal of our commitment to progress", he said

The ceremony concluded with prayers for Pakistan’s peace, prosperity, and stability, echoing the collective resolve to advance the nation’s development.

