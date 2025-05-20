Danyal Vows Public Relief Despite External Financial Constraints
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2025 | 11:14 PM
Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Barrister Danyal Chaudhry said on Tuesday that
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Barrister Danyal Chaudhry said on Tuesday that
despite constrained fiscal environment under IMF conditions, the government is committed to easing the financial burden on citizens and enhancing coordination between the federation and provinces.
Addressing a pre-budget dialogue 2025, "Rethinking Economic Policy for a Just Energy Transition" convened jointly the Policy Research Institute for Equitable Development (PRIED) and Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) here.
Barrister Daniyal Chaudhary said that the government was making all out efforts to ensure that the upcoming budget supports the public. He stated that new policies are being developed for used cars and electric vehicles (EVs).
He further said that the current financial situation limits the government's flexibility. However, he said that efforts are being made to work within these limitations to bring relief to the people and improve the policy direction.
“In this budget debate, we’ll push for affordable energy, fair resource-sharing, and inclusive growth, guided by our Forum’s bipartisan spirit rooted in empathy. Together, we can turn contention into consensus and scarcity into shared prosperity.”
Speaking on national unity, he emphasized that Balochistan is an integral part of the country.
He noted that while there may be differences in language, people across provinces share a common identity.
“Our nation’s strength lies in its people—from the farmer in Sindh to the student in Balochistan and the mother in Punjab—facing daily hardships where resource disputes mean a fight for dignity, equity, and hope.”
The Parliamentary Secretary said whenever the PML-N government comes to power, it select local leaders who represent the Balochistan community and promote collective progress.
He said there are several development projects underway in Balochistan and more details will be shared soon. Young members of parliament from Balochistan are actively raising their issues, and the government is aware of its and working towards long-term solutions.
On energy and governance, Chaudhary spoke in support of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) and its role in promoting coordination. He said that transferring control of electricity distribution companies (DISCOs) to the provinces will make the system more accountable and accessible. He also said that solar energy will be promoted through local micro-grids, with the goal of improving rural energy access while respecting provincial rights.
Recent Stories
Sardar Awais congratulates Syed Asim Munir on becoming Field Federal Minister fo ..
Kamal holds meeting with Turkish counterpart
Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to strengthen ties through road naming, joint project ..
WHO members adopt landmark pandemic agreement in US absence
Senate body delves into growing trend of drugs usage among students
Pak-France Pledge to deepen trade ties, eye Collaboration in key sectors
16 killed, 1,609 injured in 1,383 RTCs across Punjab
Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq congratulates ..
Training planned for hosts selected in Mezban program
Pakistan to unveil first-Ever Climate Budget amid mounting environmental challen ..
MPA Kulsoom congratulates National Party's elected body of Kalat
Senate panel probes delays in CDA, FGEHA projects; unauthorised use of govt acco ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sardar Awais congratulates Syed Asim Munir on becoming Field Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais ..4 minutes ago
-
Kamal holds meeting with Turkish counterpart4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to strengthen ties through road naming, joint projects4 minutes ago
-
Senate body delves into growing trend of drugs usage among students29 minutes ago
-
16 killed, 1,609 injured in 1,383 RTCs across Punjab29 minutes ago
-
Training planned for hosts selected in Mezban program29 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to unveil first-Ever Climate Budget amid mounting environmental challenges: Minister of Sta ..23 minutes ago
-
MPA Kulsoom congratulates National Party's elected body of Kalat37 minutes ago
-
Senate panel probes delays in CDA, FGEHA projects; unauthorised use of govt accommodations under scr ..37 minutes ago
-
Court to decide fate of PTI founder: Aqeel Malik37 minutes ago
-
IESCO vows to ensure uninterrupted power supply: Naeem Jan37 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti congratulates Syed Asim Munir on his promotion to Field Marshal58 minutes ago