DAO Announces Closure Of Payment System From 8 To 16 Jan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2022 | 01:10 PM

DAO announces closure of payment system from 8 to 16 Jan

NAUSHEHROFEROZE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :District Accounts officer Hassan Jaan Changezi has informed that due to annual maintenance and upgradation work, the payment system of Accountant General Sindh will be closed for all payments from 8th to 16 January 2022.

According to a handout issued by the District Information office DAO has informed all DDOs to submit their bills for necessary payments to the District Accounts office Naushehro Feroze before mentioned dates so that payment could be made possible.

Pakistan

