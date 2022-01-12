UrduPoint.com

DAO Ask Employees, Pensioners To Submit New CNICs For Early Payment

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2022 | 07:01 PM

District Accounts Officer Hassan Jan Changezi on Wednesday clarified that Accountant General Sindh had directed those employees and pensioners drawing salaries through SAP on old CNIC, to submit their New CNICs immediately

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :District Accounts Officer Hassan Jan Changezi on Wednesday clarified that Accountant General Sindh had directed those employees and pensioners drawing salaries through SAP on old CNIC, to submit their New CNICs immediately.

According to a handout issued by the District Information office, DAO has informed all pensioners who have been paid salaries and pension on old CNICs, will not be able to draw their payment due to system up gradation.

DAO asked all employees and pensioners to contact the District Accounts office for correction in their CNICs.

More Stories From Pakistan

