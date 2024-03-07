DAO Ensures Prompt Retirement Benefits
Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2024 | 09:09 PM
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) District Accounts Officer Mirpur Khas, Naeem Liaqat Didar said on the instructions of the Accountant General Sindh, government employees retiring in the same month will receive 65% of their basic salary promptly.
According to detail, this initiative aims to prevent financial challenges for retirees while the announcement came during his address at the monthly open court held in his office on Thursday.
He highlighted the establishment of various facilities in the office, including the GP Fund Facilitation Cell, Pension Facilitation Cell, and RD Section, under a one-window system.
These units aim to address issues such as GP fund, pension, gratuity, and LPR for government employees and pensioners. Liaqat assured that necessary funds are available, and pensioners' files are being processed promptly.
Furthermore, an email system has been introduced for government departments to receive monthly salary slips electronically.
Liaqat urged DDOs of government departments to provide their office email addresses to the District
Accounts Office for smooth processing of salary slips and prompt rectification of any discrepancies.
He expressed satisfaction with the reduced number of complaints in the open court, attributing it to the efficient performance of the District Accounts Office staff.
Later, he conducted a detailed inspection of various sections of his office, including the GP Fund Facilitation Cell, Pension Facilitation Cell, RD Section, and Check Section.
APP/hms/378
