DAO PropTech Bags The ‘PropTech Innovation Award 2022’

Umer Jamshaid Published June 16, 2022 | 05:21 PM

DAO PropTech bags the ‘PropTech Innovation Award 2022’

DAO PropTech is Pakistan’s fastest-growing real estate technology platform. Aiming to introduce a data-backed approach in the real estate sector, it is playing its part in making real estate investments accessible for everyone

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022) DAO PropTech is Pakistan’s fastest-growing real estate technology platform. Aiming to introduce a data-backed approach in the real estate sector, it is playing its part in making real estate investments accessible for everyone.

DAO PropTech was invited to the Aiwan-e-Sadr, where they were given the “Proptech

Innovation Award” by the President of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi. Jawad Nayyar, the Founder and Chief Vision Officer at DAO PropTech received the award on behalf of the organization. In the post-ceremony interview, Nayyar said, “This award belongs to the team at DAO PropTech, who believe in our vision and are on path towards building Pakistan’s fastest growing, digital PropTech platform. The support of the policymakers and regulators is especially very encouraging. It’s still a long way to go for us but the future is really promising, with exciting times ahead.

In addition to the presidential award, DAO PropTech received a special recognition award at the RCCI Technology Expo 2022, for its efforts to bring transparency and inclusivity to the real estate ecosystem. Abdullah Khan, Chief Product Officer at DAO PropTech, received the award on behalf of the organization. He thanked the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry for organizing such expos. He said, “I feel elated that our vision to bring financial freedom to the masses is being recognized and appreciated. In less than 2 years, DAO PropTech has evolved from an idea to an established technology platform trusted by thousands of investors. Events like the RCCI technology expo are a great platform for forward-thinking companies to showcase their innovation. The day isn’t far when Pakistan will be the hub of technology and innovation.”

