KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :The chairman organizing committee for conference, Professor Muhammad Zaman Shaikh said that Diabetic Association of Pakistan (DAP) in collaboration with Diabetes in Asia Study Group would organize an "International Diabetes Conference" on November 13 and November 14 here at local hotel.

He expressed such views while addressing press conference here at Karachi Press Club on Wednesday.

He informed"Prof Abdul Basit is the patron, Prof Shabeen Naz Masood and Prof Asher Fawwad, are the Chairpersons of Scientific and Publication Committee respectively." He mentioned that the Diabetic Association of Pakistan and WHO Collaborating Centre Karachi strives to help the people with diabetes and those who were at risk of developing it by providing innovative patient care, diabetes education and related services with the hope of improving the overall quality of life for affectees.

World Diabetes Day (WDD) is celebrated every year on November 14, at global level. The theme of this year for WDD is "Access to Diabetes Care".

Presentations from the distinguished scholars and international experts, including Prof. Andrew Boulton, President IDF and Prof Akhtar Hussain, President Elect IDF will be the key part of the event. A galaxy of National faculty members will also be gracing this occasion through their thought-provoking discussions and talks, he told.

He briefed the overall pandemic situation of Diabetes in Pakistan having around 20 million people with diabetes as per the estimates provided by IDF in 2109.

He said that we are expecting a further increase in latest estimates with Pakistan in terms of number of people with diabetes.

This burden warrants the education and training of doctors, nurses and other health care professionals.

Prof Abdul Basit emphasized that after the sensitization of various organizations including Diabetic The chairman organizing committee Prof Muhammad Zaman Shaikh, of Pakistan, Government of Pakistan and Sindh is now on board and playing their active role in training the HCPs and prevention of the diabetes.

He further said that the international conference would be of extreme scientific significance and is not only important for the medical community but also for the common people of Pakistan. For a developing country like Pakistan the challenges, in confronting diabetes were enormous. Not only we need to adopt the latest trends in the management of diabetes but we should also invest our energies to prevent this epidemic.

Diabetes Specialist emphasized that the cost-effective management strategies and prevention of diabetes starting from the intrauterine environment should be considered to combat this epidemic situation of diabetes.

He urged that early diagnosis and standardized treatment should be offered to the women having Gestational diabetes.

He also highlighted the need and importance of data at National level. He said"The Diabetes Registry of Pakistan (DROP) is now functional and HCPs from Pakistan can use this online cloud-based technology to register their diabetic subjects."" Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations coordination is already on board for this registry. This will further help in legislation and policy making to standardize the management strategies of diabetes."