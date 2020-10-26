UrduPoint.com
Dar Advises Opposition To Speak About Indian Involvement In Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 10:10 PM

Dar advises opposition to speak about Indian involvement in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar has advised the opposition to speak about involvement of Indian spy agency 'Raw' in Balochistan during their speeches at PDM's Quetta show, rather than criticizing thousands of young and educated volunteers of Tiger Force.

In a talk show programme of a private news channel, Usman Dar said that there was contradiction between the narratives of leaders of political allies of PDM.

Usman Dar said the following pro-India narrative of Nawaz Sharif against national institutions, the PML-N voters were shying today.

More Stories From Pakistan

