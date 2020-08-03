Dar, Aklaq inspect cleanliness during Eid holidays

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) ::Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar and Provincial Minister for Special education Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq jointly inspected the cleanliness situation during Eid holidays in the city.

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr.

Nasir Mehmood Bashir and senior officials of Sialkot Waste Management Company (SWMC) were also present on this occasion.

SAPM Usman Dar appreciated the successfully implementation of Cleanliness Plan by the SWMC.

Provincial Minister Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq said it was also obligation of the people to come forward and play their role in ensuring cleanliness in the city.