Dar Announces Registration Of Scholarships For 60,000 Youth

Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2022 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Sunday announced the registration of "Skills for All" the scholarships programme to impart technical training among 60,000 youth of the country.

In a tweet, he said the registration process of "Skills for All" has started under the banner of Kamyab Youth Program (KJP) to provide training to the youth in 250 courses in more than one thousand institutions.

Dar urged the youth to get themselves registered immediately for attending free technical training in various technical fields.

The youth may visit Kamyab Jawan and National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) websites for further information as they could apply for admission in the institute and course of their choice, Dar added.

Usman Dar said now the unemployed youth could fulfill their dream of personal business or employment.

The government will ensure the provision of free and excellent training in various technical fields.

Usman Dar said skills have been imparted to over 100000 youth in traditional and modern fields so far at a cost of Rs. 5 billion.

The Kamyab Jawan Program has benefited 125,000 families across the country at a cost of Rs 35 billion, he concluded.

