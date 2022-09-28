Dar appears before accountability court

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday appeared before the Accountability Court (AC) of Islamabad, which is hearing a reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against him for allegedly having assets beyond know sources of income.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir, who conducted the proceedings, served a notice to NAB on Dar's petition against his arrest warrants.

Ishaq Dar adopted the stance that he wanted to return to Pakistan despite illness but the then Imran Khan led government had cancelled his passport.

He said all the Pakistani embassies abroad were issued directives not to issue passport to him.

He had now been able to appear before the court after issuance of the travel documents.

The court observed that it would hear the main reference and Dar's petition together. It summoned Ishaq Dar again on October 7, while issuing the notice to NAB.

The accountability court on Sept 23 had suspended Dar's arrest warrants till October 7 on his application filed through his lawyer. The court stated that the accused should be given one more opportunity to surrender as the purpose of the arrest warrants was also to ensure his attendance.