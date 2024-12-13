Dar Appreciates MoFA, NDMA For Early Evacuation Of Stranded Pakistanis From Syria
Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2024 | 07:34 PM
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday appreciated the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), and the Pakistani Embassies in Damascus and Lebanon for successful and timely evacuation of 318 stranded Pakistanis in conflict-hit Syria
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday appreciated the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), and the Pakistani Embassies in Damascus and Lebanon for successful and timely evacuation of 318 stranded Pakistanis in conflict-hit Syria.
The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister took to the X for writing his appreciation and thanksgiving message on the successful evacuation operation.
Senator Ishaq Dar expressed his gratitude on achieving safe and early return of Pakistani nationals, including Zaireen from Syria.
"On the directive of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, evacuation of 318 Pakistanis stranded in Syria was successfully conducted through a special chartered flight from Rafic Hariri International Airport, Beirut to Islamabad early hours today; special desks were set up at the Islamabad Airport to facilitate the returnees for their onward travel to their home destinations.
AlhamdoLilah," the DPM said.
He expressed his pride on the work done by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, NDMA and Embassies of Pakistan in Damascus and Beirut for their efforts for timely and safe evacuation of Pakistanis, despite multitude of challenges.
"We will continue to facilitate the safe and early return of the remaining Pakistani nationals," he resolved.
Recent Stories
Punjab's chief minister secures fresh economic partnerships on Shanghai visit
KMC to extend all possible cooperation for Karachi Marathon scheduled on Jan 05, ..
1st National Youth Employment Policy to be approved soon; Mashhood
Additional IGP visits under-construction model police stations
Girls' Cricket Cup promotes empowerment, equality in Islamabad
Economic stability crucial for improving living standards: Abdul Jabbar Khan
Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s visits Huawei Technologies’s Bantian headquarter
Dar appreciates MoFA, NDMA for early evacuation of stranded Pakistanis from Syri ..
France's Macron names centrist ally Bayrou as PM
374-member KP contingent to participate in Quaid-e-Azam Games
National Seminar held on 'Ageing & Inclusive Development'
20th batch completes Friends of Police Internship Programme
More Stories From Pakistan
-
1st National Youth Employment Policy to be approved soon; Mashhood3 minutes ago
-
Additional IGP visits under-construction model police stations3 minutes ago
-
Economic stability crucial for improving living standards: Abdul Jabbar Khan3 minutes ago
-
Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s visits Huawei Technologies’s Bantian headquarter28 minutes ago
-
Dar appreciates MoFA, NDMA for early evacuation of stranded Pakistanis from Syria3 minutes ago
-
National Seminar held on 'Ageing & Inclusive Development'17 minutes ago
-
20th batch completes Friends of Police Internship Programme17 minutes ago
-
KP food authority seals several milk shops17 minutes ago
-
Experts discuss future of electric vehicles in Pakistan47 minutes ago
-
Rana Tanveer praises KSrelief for food basket distribution in Pakistan's remote communities47 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Rawalpindi chairs DPC meeting47 minutes ago
-
AJK President and opposition leader discuss HR situation in IIOJK47 minutes ago