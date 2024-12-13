Dar appreciates MoFA, NDMA for early evacuation of stranded Pakistanis from Syria

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday appreciated the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), and the Pakistani Embassies in Damascus and Lebanon for successful and timely evacuation of 318 stranded Pakistanis in conflict-hit Syria

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday appreciated the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), and the Pakistani Embassies in Damascus and Lebanon for successful and timely evacuation of 318 stranded Pakistanis in conflict-hit Syria.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister took to the X for writing his appreciation and thanksgiving message on the successful evacuation operation.

Senator Ishaq Dar expressed his gratitude on achieving safe and early return of Pakistani nationals, including Zaireen from Syria.

"On the directive of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, evacuation of 318 Pakistanis stranded in Syria was successfully conducted through a special chartered flight from Rafic Hariri International Airport, Beirut to Islamabad early hours today; special desks were set up at the Islamabad Airport to facilitate the returnees for their onward travel to their home destinations.

AlhamdoLilah," the DPM said.

He expressed his pride on the work done by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, NDMA and Embassies of Pakistan in Damascus and Beirut for their efforts for timely and safe evacuation of Pakistanis, despite multitude of challenges.

"We will continue to facilitate the safe and early return of the remaining Pakistani nationals," he resolved.