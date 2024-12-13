Open Menu

Dar Appreciates MoFA, NDMA For Early Evacuation Of Stranded Pakistanis From Syria

Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2024 | 07:34 PM

Dar appreciates MoFA, NDMA for early evacuation of stranded Pakistanis from Syria

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday appreciated the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), and the Pakistani Embassies in Damascus and Lebanon for successful and timely evacuation of 318 stranded Pakistanis in conflict-hit Syria

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday appreciated the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), and the Pakistani Embassies in Damascus and Lebanon for successful and timely evacuation of 318 stranded Pakistanis in conflict-hit Syria.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister took to the X for writing his appreciation and thanksgiving message on the successful evacuation operation.

Senator Ishaq Dar expressed his gratitude on achieving safe and early return of Pakistani nationals, including Zaireen from Syria.

"On the directive of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, evacuation of 318 Pakistanis stranded in Syria was successfully conducted through a special chartered flight from Rafic Hariri International Airport, Beirut to Islamabad early hours today; special desks were set up at the Islamabad Airport to facilitate the returnees for their onward travel to their home destinations.

AlhamdoLilah," the DPM said.

He expressed his pride on the work done by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, NDMA and Embassies of Pakistan in Damascus and Beirut for their efforts for timely and safe evacuation of Pakistanis, despite multitude of challenges.

"We will continue to facilitate the safe and early return of the remaining Pakistani nationals," he resolved.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister Syria Ishaq Dar Damascus Beirut Lebanon From Airport

Recent Stories

Punjab's chief minister secures fresh economic par ..

Punjab's chief minister secures fresh economic partnerships on Shanghai visit

2 minutes ago
 KMC to extend all possible cooperation for Karachi ..

KMC to extend all possible cooperation for Karachi Marathon scheduled on Jan 05, ..

3 minutes ago
 1st National Youth Employment Policy to be approve ..

1st National Youth Employment Policy to be approved soon; Mashhood

3 minutes ago
 Additional IGP visits under-construction model pol ..

Additional IGP visits under-construction model police stations

3 minutes ago
 Girls' Cricket Cup promotes empowerment, equality ..

Girls' Cricket Cup promotes empowerment, equality in Islamabad

2 minutes ago
 Economic stability crucial for improving living st ..

Economic stability crucial for improving living standards: Abdul Jabbar Khan

3 minutes ago
Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s visits Huawei Technologies ..

Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s visits Huawei Technologies’s Bantian headquarter

28 minutes ago
 Dar appreciates MoFA, NDMA for early evacuation of ..

Dar appreciates MoFA, NDMA for early evacuation of stranded Pakistanis from Syri ..

3 minutes ago
 France's Macron names centrist ally Bayrou as PM

France's Macron names centrist ally Bayrou as PM

17 minutes ago
 374-member KP contingent to participate in Quaid-e ..

374-member KP contingent to participate in Quaid-e-Azam Games

17 minutes ago
 National Seminar held on 'Ageing & Inclusive Devel ..

National Seminar held on 'Ageing & Inclusive Development'

17 minutes ago
 20th batch completes Friends of Police Internship ..

20th batch completes Friends of Police Internship Programme

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan