Dar Apprises Korean FM Of Escalating Regional Situation Post Indian Baseless Propaganda, Unilateral Actions

Muhammad Irfan Published May 01, 2025 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister / Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday apprised the Republic of Korea’s Foreign Minister, Cho Tae-yul of the escalating regional situation arising from India’s baseless propaganda and unilateral actions, including holding the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance.

The deputy prime minsiter had held a telephone conversation with the Korean Foreign Minister, a DPM's Office news release said.

Expressing concern over the situation, FM Cho underscored the importance of resolving issues through dialogue and diplomacy to maintain regional peace and security.

As non-permanent members of the UNSC, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening multilateral cooperation. FM Cho appreciated the successful co-hosting of the Third United Nations Peacekeeping Ministerial Preparatory Meeting, in Islamabad last month.

They also agreed to further strengthening bilateral relations through high-level exchanges.

