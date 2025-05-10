ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday spoke with the Foreign Minister of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Faisal Bin Farhan and apprised him on the current situation in the region following last night Indian attacks and Pakistan’s subsequent response.

The Saudi FM expressed condolences over the loss of innocent lives and appreciated Pakistan’s measured and restrained response. Both leaders agreed to maintain close contact, a DPM's Office news release said.