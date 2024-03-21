Dar Arrives Brussels To Attend First Nuclear Energy Summit
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2024 | 12:00 PM
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has arrived here to attend the First Nuclear Energy Summit on Thursday. He was received by Ambassador of Pakistan to the European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg Amna Baloch.
Besides participating in the Summit, Foreign Minister Dar will hold bilateral meetings with leaders and foreign ministers of participating countries, a press release issued by Foreign Office said.
The foreign minister’s participation in the Summit will contribute to further strengthening of Pakistan’s collaboration with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and developing a shared perspective on peaceful uses of nuclear energy.
Recent Stories
Naseem Shah, his father arrives Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2024
Zamurrad Khan urges continued support for Pakistan Sweet Home's orphans
Irish PM Leo Varadkar announces shock resignation
Philipsen adds Brugge-De Panne honours after San Remo win
ECP constitutes Appellate Tribunals to resolve by-election nomination disputes
PTI seeks to downgrade Pakistan's global image: Ahsan Iqbal
MPAs from Rawalpindi call on CM, discuss development progress
Man crushed to death, wife injured
US Congress committee exposes PTI’s ‘cipher drama’: Minister for Informat ..
Two soldiers embraced martyrdom while eliminating eight terrorists in Gwadar att ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Train crushed a man to death2 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation drive launched in Bahawalpur22 minutes ago
-
Traffic Police imposes challans over rules violation22 minutes ago
-
Weather to remain dry, light rain, partly cloudy skies in upper district32 minutes ago
-
Minister for strict action against profiteers, hoarders32 minutes ago
-
Vice Chancellor Islamia College University retired42 minutes ago
-
DPO Bahawalpur transferred52 minutes ago
-
Posters again appear in IIOJK with greeting messages52 minutes ago
-
Cloudy weather forecast for city1 hour ago
-
Zamurrad Khan urges continued support for Pakistan Sweet Home's orphans12 hours ago
-
ECP constitutes Appellate Tribunals to resolve by-election nomination disputes12 hours ago
-
PTI seeks to downgrade Pakistan's global image: Ahsan Iqbal12 hours ago