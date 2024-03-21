Dar arrives Brussels to attend first Nuclear Energy Summit

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has arrived here to attend the First Nuclear Energy Summit on Thursday. He was received by Ambassador of Pakistan to the European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg Amna Baloch.

Besides participating in the Summit, Foreign Minister Dar will hold bilateral meetings with leaders and foreign ministers of participating countries, a press release issued by Foreign Office said.

The foreign minister’s participation in the Summit will contribute to further strengthening of Pakistan’s collaboration with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and developing a shared perspective on peaceful uses of nuclear energy.