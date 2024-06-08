Dar arrives in Istanbul to attend D-8 Conference of FMs’ meeting

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday arrived in Istanbul, Türkiye to attend the Extraordinary Meeting of the D-8 Council of Foreign Ministers.

On arrival in Istanbul, the Deputy Prime Minister was received by Deputy Governor of Istanbul Mustafa Asim Alkan and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Türkiye, Yousaf Junaid.

The D-8 Foreign Ministers will deliberate upon the shared responsibility of the international community to bring an urgent and unconditional ceasefire, and an end to the inhumane and unjustified war on the people of Gaza.

Dar will present Pakistan’s stance on the ongoing genocide in Gaza and the urgency of an unconditional ceasefire, lifting of the siege and humanitarian relief for the Palestinian people.

He will also call for unified international efforts to bring an end to the war being waged against the people of Gaza and the war crimes being perpetrated by the Israeli occupation forces.