Dar asks opposition to prepare for next general elections

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Youth Programmes Usman Dar Friday asked the opposition leaders to prepare for the next general elections with clear manifesto.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the popularity graph of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was already down among the masses due to their poor performance.

The leaders of PML-N and PPP could not show progress, he added.

Appreciating the present leadership, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan was making all out efforts to change the fate of the people of the country.

Replying to a question about China Pakistan Economic Corridor, he said it was a national project and leaders of all political parties should play their role for improving the standard of life of the people of Balochsitan.

He alleged former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for not paying heed towards the country's largest province Balochistan.

He said the incumbent government had announced different packages for the Baloch people in a bid to remove their deprivation.