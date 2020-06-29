UrduPoint.com
Dar Asks People Of Sialkot To Make City Clean

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 10:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said on Monday urged the people of Sialkot to work together for making the city clean and beautiful.

He said 24 mini dumpers had been provided to the Sialkot Waste Company, which would play an important role in cleaning the city, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said big belly bins would also be placed in the city.

