Dar asks political parties to work for strengthening economy, political system

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar on Wednesday asked the political parties including PTI to work for boosting the economic sector.

Talking to a private television channel, he said that the coalition government was facing a challenging situation due to the weak economic policies of the last regime of Imran's party.

He said that the government after coming to power had to take tough decisions for reviving economy that was damaged by Imran's party during four year period.

Responding to a question about the dialogue with PTI, he said Imran Khan wants conditional talks with the government for getting early election dates but the government had desired to move forward without any condition.

He said that the government was focusing on providing maximum relief to poor masses and for this, all out measures had been taken to achieve the objectives.

The minister said that PTI should visit the parliamentary forum for discussing national issues including elections.