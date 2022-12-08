UrduPoint.com

Dar Asks Political Parties To Work For Strengthening Economy, Political System

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Dar asks political parties to work for strengthening economy, political system

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar on Wednesday asked the political parties including PTI to work for boosting the economic sector.

Talking to a private television channel, he said that the coalition government was facing a challenging situation due to the weak economic policies of the last regime of Imran's party.

He said that the government after coming to power had to take tough decisions for reviving economy that was damaged by Imran's party during four year period.

Responding to a question about the dialogue with PTI, he said Imran Khan wants conditional talks with the government for getting early election dates but the government had desired to move forward without any condition.

He said that the government was focusing on providing maximum relief to poor masses and for this, all out measures had been taken to achieve the objectives.

The minister said that PTI should visit the parliamentary forum for discussing national issues including elections.

Related Topics

Election Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Poor Ishaq Dar Visit TV All Government

Recent Stories

Macron's Futile Visit to US Shows EU's Inability t ..

Macron's Futile Visit to US Shows EU's Inability to Protect Own Interests - Lavr ..

5 minutes ago
 Almost 1 Million Immigrants Gain US Citizenship, 3 ..

Almost 1 Million Immigrants Gain US Citizenship, 3rd Highest on Record - Report

5 minutes ago
 England can't obsess over hotshot Mbappe at World ..

England can't obsess over hotshot Mbappe at World Cup: Walker

5 minutes ago
 BISE Larkana announces result of Annual Examinatio ..

BISE Larkana announces result of Annual Examinations-2022 of SSC Part-I (Class-I ..

5 minutes ago
 Elon Musk Loses Title of World's Richest Man to LV ..

Elon Musk Loses Title of World's Richest Man to LVMH's Bernard Arnault - Reports

5 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 promptly responds to fire in Peshawar ..

Rescue 1122 promptly responds to fire in Peshawar Morr Sunday Bazaar

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.