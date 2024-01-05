Open Menu

Dar Asks Provinces To Enhance Spending On Health, Education Sectors: Ishaq Dar

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Dar asks provinces to enhance spending on health, education sectors: Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Leader of the House in the Senate, Ishaq Dar, Friday said that health and education are devolved subjects, and the greater responsibility lies with the provinces to enhance their spending on them.

Speaking in the Senate, he said, “I suggest and request to the lawmakers in the house, being representatives of the provinces, to take up the issue in their respective provinces—how can we enhance the allocation for the education and health sectors.”

The Leader of the House suggested that parliamentary leaders of the political parties in the Senate should be tasked to encourage their respective provinces to allocate a larger amount for the health and education sectors.

Dar admitted that the allocation for the health and education sectors, compared to global standards, is not sufficient.

