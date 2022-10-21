UrduPoint.com

Dar Assures Full Support For Flood-hit Sindh Province

Muhammad Irfan Published October 21, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Dar assures full support for flood-hit Sindh province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar here on Friday assured the Sindh province of full support of federal government.

The assurance was made during the call on meeting of Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah with the finance minister, tweeted finance ministry.

Both the leaders discussed issues of mutual interest including relief and rehabilitation work in flood affected areas in Sindh province.

"CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah called on Federal Finance Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and discussed issues of mutual interest including relief and rehabilitation work in flood affected areas in Sindh province. Finance Minister assured full support of Federal Govt," the ministry tweeted.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Flood Ishaq Dar Murad Ali Shah Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Turkiye agree to enhance cooperation in ..

Pakistan, Turkiye agree to enhance cooperation in field of drama, film

53 minutes ago
 LCCI office-bearers meet Philippines' Charge d’A ..

LCCI office-bearers meet Philippines' Charge d’Affairs,DG IPO

1 hour ago
 PTI workers taka to street to protest against ECP' ..

PTI workers taka to street to protest against ECP's verdict

3 hours ago
 Islamabad police take PTI MPA Salih Mohammad, KP p ..

Islamabad police take PTI MPA Salih Mohammad, KP police constable into custody

3 hours ago
 Will not take extension, retire in five weeks: COA ..

Will not take extension, retire in five weeks: COAS Bajwa

4 hours ago
 Participants Of 24Th National Security Workshop Vi ..

Participants Of 24Th National Security Workshop Visits Naval Headquarters

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.