UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dar Assures NYC's New Members Of Access To Power Corridors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 03:50 PM

Dar assures NYC's new members of access to power corridors

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :A gender-diverse second batch of the National Youth Council (NYC) with equal representation from each federating unit of the country has sworn in on Monday, with a pledge to amplify the youth voice at local and international fora.

The oath of new members of NYC, formed under the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan programme, was administered by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umer at a local hotel.

The NYC members took oath to work for the interests of young people of Pakistan with zest and zeal, besides striving to ensure their growth and development with active participation in the decision making process of the country.

Addressing the ceremony, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar assured the NYC members of providing access to the power corridors of government at federal, provincial and local level.

The initiative would enable the members to participate in decision making as the representative of Pakistani youth, he added.

"It is the first merit based youth council at national level with its members selected purely on the basis of their achievements in public sector." Usman Dar said.

He stressed that the members of NYC should present themselves as the role model for the Pakistani youth, adding, "It is our responsibility to remove obstacles in their [youth's] path."He expressed his gratitude to Asad Umer for believing in the power of youth and extending constant guidance and encouragement for development of young people.

The SAPM thanked the international partner including United Nations Populations Fund (UNFPA) and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for their financial and technical support, and school of Leadership for making the engagement plan for national youth council and making it a productive platform.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister United Nations Hotel Young Undp From Government Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,539 new COVID-19 cases, 1,525 reco ..

26 minutes ago

Sadaf Kanwal shares things that irritates her husb ..

57 minutes ago

Bollywood mourns over death of tragedy king Dilip ..

1 hour ago

New COVID-19 precautionary measures issued for UAE ..

1 hour ago

Zayed Higher Organisation signs cooperation agreem ..

1 hour ago

ADNOC and three Japanese companies to explore hydr ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.