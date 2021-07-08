(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :A gender-diverse second batch of the National Youth Council (NYC) with equal representation from each federating unit of the country has sworn in on Monday, with a pledge to amplify the youth voice at local and international fora.

The oath of new members of NYC, formed under the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan programme, was administered by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umer at a local hotel.

The NYC members took oath to work for the interests of young people of Pakistan with zest and zeal, besides striving to ensure their growth and development with active participation in the decision making process of the country.

Addressing the ceremony, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar assured the NYC members of providing access to the power corridors of government at federal, provincial and local level.

The initiative would enable the members to participate in decision making as the representative of Pakistani youth, he added.

"It is the first merit based youth council at national level with its members selected purely on the basis of their achievements in public sector." Usman Dar said.

He stressed that the members of NYC should present themselves as the role model for the Pakistani youth, adding, "It is our responsibility to remove obstacles in their [youth's] path."He expressed his gratitude to Asad Umer for believing in the power of youth and extending constant guidance and encouragement for development of young people.

The SAPM thanked the international partner including United Nations Populations Fund (UNFPA) and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for their financial and technical support, and school of Leadership for making the engagement plan for national youth council and making it a productive platform.