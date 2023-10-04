Dar blames PTI chief for 'hatching conspiracy' against security institutions

Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Usman Dar, on Wednesday, blamed his party chief for 'hatching conspiracy' against security institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Usman Dar, on Wednesday, blamed his party chief for 'hatching conspiracy' against security institutions.

The PTI chairman had issued directives to workers for 'attacking security institutions' to avoid arrest, he said while talking to a private television channel, adding he [PTI chief ] had invited all the party workers at Zaman Park to provide them training for May 9, vandalism, he disclosed.

Expressing dismay over the May 9 incident, he said, "PTI worker's attack on defense installation was a condemnable incident."

In reply to a question about the present political situation of PTI, he said that Khan was responsible for creating disruption among PTI members.

Regarding the Long March call given by the PTI chairman some two years back, he said the purpose of the Long March was to halt the posting of high-ranking officers.