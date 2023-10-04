Open Menu

Dar Blames PTI Chief For 'hatching Conspiracy' Against Security Institutions

Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2023 | 10:12 PM

Dar blames PTI chief for 'hatching conspiracy' against security institutions

Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Usman Dar, on Wednesday, blamed his party chief for 'hatching conspiracy' against security institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Usman Dar, on Wednesday, blamed his party chief for 'hatching conspiracy' against security institutions.

The PTI chairman had issued directives to workers for 'attacking security institutions' to avoid arrest, he said while talking to a private television channel, adding he [PTI chief ] had invited all the party workers at Zaman Park to provide them training for May 9, vandalism, he disclosed.

Expressing dismay over the May 9 incident, he said, "PTI worker's attack on defense installation was a condemnable incident."

In reply to a question about the present political situation of PTI, he said that Khan was responsible for creating disruption among PTI members.

Regarding the Long March call given by the PTI chairman some two years back, he said the purpose of the Long March was to halt the posting of high-ranking officers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Long March May TV All

Recent Stories

Int'l moot on "Advancement of Women in Science, Te ..

Int'l moot on "Advancement of Women in Science, Technology and Engineering” co ..

2 minutes ago
 Quantum dots: the tiny 'rainbow' crystals behind c ..

Quantum dots: the tiny 'rainbow' crystals behind chemistry Nobel

2 minutes ago
 Govt restructuring environment department: Ministe ..

Govt restructuring environment department: Minister

2 minutes ago
 Free medical camp organized in Police Lines

Free medical camp organized in Police Lines

13 minutes ago
 28th death anniversary of famous singer Masood Ra ..

28th death anniversary of famous singer Masood Rana observed

14 minutes ago
 Minister reviews Mineral dept's online cadastre po ..

Minister reviews Mineral dept's online cadastre portal

15 minutes ago
Caretaker minister underscore need to explore pote ..

Caretaker minister underscore need to explore potential of Kumrat valley

15 minutes ago
 IGP starts new series 'Police Station Diaries'

IGP starts new series 'Police Station Diaries'

15 minutes ago
 Seerat-un-Nabi Conference held in Kohat

Seerat-un-Nabi Conference held in Kohat

15 minutes ago
 Body of missing youth found

Body of missing youth found

10 minutes ago
 Car lifter shot dead during robbery in Wah

Car lifter shot dead during robbery in Wah

10 minutes ago
 Three failed doping tests hit Asian Games in 24 ho ..

Three failed doping tests hit Asian Games in 24 hours

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan