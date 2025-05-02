Dar Briefs Panama Counterpart On Current Regional Situation
Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2025 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday held a telephonic conversation with the Foreign Minister of Panama Javier Eduardo Martinze-Acha Vasquez.
The deputy prime minister briefed him on the current regional situation, including India’s inflammatory propaganda and its illegal unilateral actions against Pakistan, including holding in abeyance the Indus Waters Treaty in a clear violation of international law, according to a foreign ministry press release.
Foreign Minister Javier Eduardo Martinze-Acha emphasized that both sides should exercise restraint.
Being non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to international peace and security.
