Dar calls for coordinated effort to ensure predictable gas supplies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday stressed the need for a coordinated approach between ministries, regulators, and fertilizer manufacturing industry players to guarantee predictable gas supplies and curb market distortions.

The deputy prime minister made these remarks while chairing a meeting on sustainable gas supply to fertilizer manufacturers, aimed at ensuring stable prices and timely availability of urea for farmers, a DPM's Office news release said.

The DPM/FM directed stakeholders to devise a strategy that protects farmers from price volatility and shortages.

The committee reviewed current gas allocation to fertilizer plants, discussed pricing mechanisms, and explored options to balance industry sustainability with farmers’ affordability.

The meeting was attended by the Ministers for National food Security, Power, Climate Change, and Privatization, SAPM Tariq Bajwa, along with the Chairman Federal board of Revenue, Chairman Competition Commission of Pakistan, National Coordinator Power, concerned senior government officials and representatives of the fertilizer industry.