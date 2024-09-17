Dar Calls For Education System To Promote Moral, Technological Growth
Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2024 | 11:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday emphasised the need to transform Pakistan's education system, based on a multifaceted approach focusing on character building, technological integration, spiritual enrichment, and capacity building.
The deputy prime minister, addressing the Seeratun Nabi (PBUH) Conference held in connection with Eid Miladun Nabi, said that education was not merely meant for material success but also for spiritual growth, welfare, and polishing capabilities to contribute to the welfare of the society.
Oraganised by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, the conference titled, "State Education System in Light of the Teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH), was attended by Religious Affairs Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain, besides hundreds of scholars from different schools of thought, diplomats, authors, and researchers.
The deputy prime minister said that Pakistan's education system was facing numerous challenges and suggested the religious affairs minister to carry out the review and reforms in coordination with the education ministry in light of Islamic teachings and by incorporating the suggestions from religious scholars.
Highlighting the significance of education in Islam, he cited the first revealed Quranic verse translated as "Read, in the Name of your Lord Who created" and numerous ahadith of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and said education played a significant role for the benefit of the humanity besides enabling the humans to distinguish between good and evil.
He said islam had made it obligatory for everyone to seek knowledge and the state was responsible for providing resources.
Deputy Prime Minister Dar observed that following the influx of social media and other technological tools, society was faced with the dilution of morality in youth, and the Ulema should play their role in addressing the situation.
He said social justice was a significant component of the Islamic education system, therefore our education system should promote these values and students should be nurtured to become future leaders.
Dar also highlighted the division between religious and contemporary education systems in the country and also called for bridging the gap with modern technological education, besides emphasising the efforts to make Pakistan an economic power.
The deputy prime minister also distributed prizes among the best writers of books on the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet in different categories, as well as anthologies of Naats and those related to the conference theme.
