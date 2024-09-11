Dar Calls Unity Among All Political Parties For Strengthening Democracy
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday called for unity among all the political parties for the strengthening of democracy and the Constitution, warning that ongoing political conflicts could undermine the respect of the parliament.
Speaking in the National Assembly on point of order, Ishaq Dar highlighted that political engagement is essential, but red lines should not be crossed.
Welcoming Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s proposal, he said the government fully endorsed the proposal to form high-powered committee of the Parliament so that a policy can be evolved to take the country forward with collective wisdom.
Ishaq Dar recalled that discussions for the Charter of Democracy (CoD) began in February 2002 between the PPP and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.
Despite a history of bitterness between the two parties, Ishaq Dar said that they signed the CoD in May 2006 to restore the constitution and strengthen democracy.
Deputy Prime Minister said the charter was subsequently endorsed by all major political parties, including Imran Khan's party at the time.
Ishaq Dar stressed that continuous internal conflicts among parties could tarnish the dignity of the parliament, adding that just because production orders were not issued during the previous government does not mean they cannot be issued now.
He supported the idea of the committee in question and urged for an open examination of how Pakistan's economy, which was the 24th largest in the world in 2017, fell to the 47th position by 2022.
Ishaq Dar also called for an analysis of the substantial expenditure on counter-terrorism and the resurgence of terrorism, questioning the reasons behind this trend.
He emphasized that production orders are a privilege of the Speaker and suggested that the Speaker should form committees with genuine terms of reference to determine solutions for national issues.
He assured that the government would fully support such efforts.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Gohar Ali Khan said his party has no intention to quit any assembly and will continue playing its role for the cause of democracy.
Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Mustafa Kamal commended Speaker Ayaz Sadiq’s efforts for upholding the sanctity of the Parliament.
Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party Chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai assured the Speaker of entire opposition’s support for the supremacy of the Constitution and strengthening of the Parliament.
APP/sra-raz
Recent Stories
Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai
Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan
Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..
China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors
NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points
Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..
Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan
Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
One-wheeling claims life of another motorcyclist1 minute ago
-
Two killed in Bajaur firing1 minute ago
-
Death anniversary of Punjabi poet Faqeer Muhammad Faqeer being observed today1 minute ago
-
High-level Chinese business delegation calls on Minister Amir Muqam1 minute ago
-
Man held for attempt to assault girl2 minutes ago
-
Education ministry to organise Girls' Sports Carnival from Oct 17-1911 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad Police arrest two drug dealers, seize 8.5 KG Hashish and 516 grams of Ice11 minutes ago
-
Azma paid glowing tribute to Begum Kulsoom Nawaz11 minutes ago
-
ADC Upper Kohistan hosts Khuli Kutchery for disabled persons and traders11 minutes ago
-
Prayer ceremony held to commemorate Quaid-e-Azam's 76th death anniversary12 minutes ago
-
NA unanimously passes motion to form 16-member committee for smooth functioning of parliament12 minutes ago
-
Tariq to improve performance of Anti-Corruption department22 minutes ago