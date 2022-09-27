UrduPoint.com

Dar Can't Appear In Court Due To Judge's Leave

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 27, 2022 | 10:14 PM

Dar can't appear in court due to judge's leave

Former finance minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday could not appear before the accountability court (AC) due to the leave of the judge in the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) reference of assets beyond means case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Former finance minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday could not appear before the accountability court (AC) due to the leave of the judge in the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) reference of assets beyond means case.

Strict security arrangements were made around the court premises. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, along with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders and Islamabad Police high-ups reached the judicial complex early in the morning. However, they left the court when the lawyers informed them that Judge Muhammad Bashir of Accountability Court No. 1 was on leave.

