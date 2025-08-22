Dar Chairs ECNEC, Approves Rs 212 Bln Jinnah Medical Complex Project
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, on Friday chaired a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC), which gave the go-ahead for the Jinnah Medical Complex and Research Project at an estimated cost of Rs. 212 billion.
The landmark initiative will establish a state-of-the-art tertiary care hospital equipped with fully integrated medical, surgical, and research facilities, aimed at strengthening Pakistan’s healthcare infrastructure, a DPM's Office news release said.
While granting approval, ECNEC directed the formation of a dedicated committee to ensure financing arrangements for the project as well as its timely completion.
The meeting was attended by the Federal Ministers for Planning and Finance, SAPM Tariq Bajwa, provincial ministers, and senior officials from the Cabinet, Planning, Finance, Health, and Economic Affairs Division (EAD).
