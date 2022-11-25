UrduPoint.com

Dar Chairs Meeting Of Special Committee On 'Qaumi Sehat Card'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 25, 2022 | 08:36 PM

Dar chairs meeting of Special Committee on 'Qaumi Sehat Card'

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Friday chaired a meeting of the Special Committee constituted by Prime Minister on 'Qaumi Sehat Card/Sehat Sahulat Program'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Friday chaired a meeting of the Special Committee constituted by Prime Minister on 'Qaumi Sehat Card/Sehat Sahulat Program'.

Federal Minister for National Health, Services, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmoud Pasha, CEO Sehat Sahulat Program Muhammad Arshad, Chairman State Life Insurance Shoaib Javed, Special Secretary Finance and other senior officers from Finance, Health and Poverty Alleviation Divisions also attended the meeting, said a press release issued here.

The meeting reviewed nature and operational framework of Sehat Sahulat Program. It was shared that Federal Sehat Sahulat Program was currently expanded to all population of Federal Capital - Islamabad, AJK, Gilgit-Baltistan and district Tharparker.

Various policy options for expansion of the program along with their financial implications were also shared during the meeting.

It was highlighted that the health program had potential to reduce poverty rate, increase financial protection of masses, facilitate health infrastructure transformation and improve health quality at large.

The finance minister shared that present government was deeply concerned about the well being of masses especially the lower strata of the society and determined to support and uplift the living standards of masses through various programmes.

Abdul Qadir Patel appreciated the finance minister for support and consideration of the health program.

Related Topics

Islamabad Prime Minister Ahsan Iqbal Ishaq Dar Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From Government

Recent Stories

At Least 100 Children Under 15 Years Old Among Dea ..

At Least 100 Children Under 15 Years Old Among Dead in Indonesia Earthquake - UN ..

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court summons JS of law ministry in ..

Islamabad High Court summons JS of law ministry in 'Lawyers Complex case'

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court directs parties to conclude a ..

Islamabad High Court directs parties to conclude arguments in Bhara Kahu bypass ..

2 minutes ago
 2 killed, 2 injured in Jamshoro traffic accident

2 killed, 2 injured in Jamshoro traffic accident

2 minutes ago
 Hungarian Foreign Minister Sees US as Beneficiary ..

Hungarian Foreign Minister Sees US as Beneficiary of Recession in Europe

5 minutes ago
 First lady for making TB essential element of prim ..

First lady for making TB essential element of primary healthcare, communicable d ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.