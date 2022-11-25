Dar chairs meeting of Special Committee on 'Qaumi Sehat Card'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Friday chaired a meeting of the Special Committee constituted by Prime Minister on 'Qaumi Sehat Card/Sehat Sahulat Program'.

Federal Minister for National Health, Services, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmoud Pasha, CEO Sehat Sahulat Program Muhammad Arshad, Chairman State Life Insurance Shoaib Javed, Special Secretary Finance and other senior officers from Finance, Health and Poverty Alleviation Divisions also attended the meeting, said a press release issued here.

The meeting reviewed nature and operational framework of Sehat Sahulat Program. It was shared that Federal Sehat Sahulat Program was currently expanded to all population of Federal Capital - Islamabad, AJK, Gilgit-Baltistan and district Tharparker.

Various policy options for expansion of the program along with their financial implications were also shared during the meeting.

It was highlighted that the health program had potential to reduce poverty rate, increase financial protection of masses, facilitate health infrastructure transformation and improve health quality at large.

The finance minister shared that present government was deeply concerned about the well being of masses especially the lower strata of the society and determined to support and uplift the living standards of masses through various programmes.

Abdul Qadir Patel appreciated the finance minister for support and consideration of the health program.