Dar Condemns Khuzdar Terrorist Attack, Urges Collective Action Against Terrorism
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2025 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday strongly condemned the recent terrorist incident in Khuzdar and called for a united response to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.
Addressing the Senate, Dar said Pakistan firmly condemns such acts of terrorism, which he attributed to Indian proxies operating in the region. “They should learn a hard lesson from what happened to them just a few days ago,” he remarked.
Dar informed the House that during his recent official visit to China, the issue of terrorism elimination was comprehensively discussed under special arrangements with Chinese authorities, where Afghanistan was also invited.
He endorsed the sentiments expressed by both sides of the House and stressed the need for a strategic and coordinated national response.
“I propose that instead of general speeches, we must determine a clear line of action,” he said. Dar recommended the formation of a special committee involving relevant ministries and stakeholders to develop a comprehensive counter-terrorism policy.
Recalling the tragic Army Public school (APS) incident, Dar said the nation still remembers the heartbreaking scenes from that attack, which led to the formation of the National Action Plan. “However, some parts of that plan remain unimplemented,” he noted, adding that policy reversals by previous governments had weakened national efforts.
He criticized the release of certain individuals under executive authority and regretted past policies that allowed 30,000 to 35,000 individuals to enter through porous borders without proper checks. “This has now resulted in serious repercussions for our country,” he added.
Dar emphasized that the entire leadership, including the Prime Minister, COAS, and law enforcement agencies, is fully focused on counter-terrorism efforts. “We must all unite to eliminate this menace not only from Pakistan but from the entire region,” he concluded.
APP/tsw-rzr-szm
