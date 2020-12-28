UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dar Criticizes PML-N Leader For Having Weak Knowledge About Resignations

Muhammad Irfan 11 seconds ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 11:40 PM

Dar criticizes PML-N leader for having weak knowledge about resignations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar on Monday criticized Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ata ul Haq Tarad on having weak knowledge about resigning from the assemblies.

Talking to a private television channel, he said as per rules, resignation of any member of the house should be presented to the Speaker so that necessary procedure could be adopted.

Rejecting the claim of PML-N about resignations, he said it was strange as majority members of PML-N had submitted the resignation letters to the party head.

In reply to a question, he said Shehbaz Sharif was reluctant on tendering resignation of his party members and that was why, the Ex Chief Minister Punjab was showing interest in talks with the ruling party.

The SAPM said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), was well aware about the options that could be used to save their leaders from going to jail.

Usman Dar said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government would not compromise with any political element, involved in money laundering and corruption cases.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Jail Money Muslim TV From Government

Recent Stories

Number of People Injured in Kabul Blast Rises to 1 ..

20 minutes ago

German stocks surge to close at record high

20 minutes ago

Road Traffic Accident in Zimbabwe Leaves 17 People ..

20 minutes ago

Gorbachev-Reagan 1985 Formula Still Relevant for S ..

20 minutes ago

China's Xi Says Beijing-Moscow Relations Unaffecte ..

20 minutes ago

Balochistan reports 17 more positive COVID-19 case ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.