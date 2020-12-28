Dar criticizes PML-N leader for having weak knowledge about resignations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar on Monday criticized Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ata ul Haq Tarad on having weak knowledge about resigning from the assemblies.

Talking to a private television channel, he said as per rules, resignation of any member of the house should be presented to the Speaker so that necessary procedure could be adopted.

Rejecting the claim of PML-N about resignations, he said it was strange as majority members of PML-N had submitted the resignation letters to the party head.

In reply to a question, he said Shehbaz Sharif was reluctant on tendering resignation of his party members and that was why, the Ex Chief Minister Punjab was showing interest in talks with the ruling party.

The SAPM said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), was well aware about the options that could be used to save their leaders from going to jail.

Usman Dar said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government would not compromise with any political element, involved in money laundering and corruption cases.