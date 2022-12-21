UrduPoint.com

Dar-e-Arqam School Organizes 11th Annual Kids Sports Gala

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 21, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Dar-e-Arqam School organizes 11th Annual Kids Sports Gala

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :The 11th Annual kids sports Gala was hosted by Dar-e-Arqam School at Alipur Campus during which students participated in a variety of games and demonstrated martial arts here on Wednesday.

Children aged 3 to 14 years performed under the leadership of a prominent martial arts trainer of the country Master Shihan Akash.

Participants of the gala appreciated the variety of games and activities saying that extra curriculum activities are important to strengthen the core muscles of children and sharpening their minds.

Besides the school's students, parents, guardians and other guests witnessed the ceremony and encouraged the students.

