UrduPoint.com

Dar Expresses Sympathy With Turkiye Over Earthquake Losses

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Dar expresses sympathy with Turkiye over earthquake losses

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday expressed heartfelt condolence with Turkish leadership and people over human and material losses due to earthquake in Türkiye.

In a tweet, the minister said government and people of Pakistan were standing with Turkish brethren in this hour of distress.

" Heartfelt condolences & sympathies to H.E.President @RTErdogan, Fin Minister @NureddinNebati & brethren of Türkiye on human & material losses due to unfortunate & deadly earthquake in Türkiye. Govt & people of Pakistan are standing by our brethren in this hour of distress" he tweeted.

Related Topics

Pakistan Earthquake Ishaq Dar Government

Recent Stories

Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Italian defence minis ..

Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Italian defence minister at Wahat Al Karama

57 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Al Qaseer as Executive Dire ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Al Qaseer as Executive Director of Shurooq

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan 's indictment deferred again in Thoshak ..

Imran Khan 's indictment deferred again in Thoshakhana case

2 hours ago
 Efforts afoot to reduce deficit of Pakistan Railwa ..

Efforts afoot to reduce deficit of Pakistan Railways: Senate informed

3 hours ago
 UAE COP 28 President Designate begins his 1st inte ..

UAE COP 28 President Designate begins his 1st international tour, calls all part ..

5 hours ago
 Pakistan, Spain agree to expand cooperation in div ..

Pakistan, Spain agree to expand cooperation in diverse sectors

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.