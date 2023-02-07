Dar expresses sympathy with Turkiye over earthquake losses

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday expressed heartfelt condolence with Turkish leadership and people over human and material losses due to earthquake in Türkiye.

In a tweet, the minister said government and people of Pakistan were standing with Turkish brethren in this hour of distress.

" Heartfelt condolences & sympathies to H.E.President @RTErdogan, Fin Minister @NureddinNebati & brethren of Türkiye on human & material losses due to unfortunate & deadly earthquake in Türkiye. Govt & people of Pakistan are standing by our brethren in this hour of distress" he tweeted.