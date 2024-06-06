Open Menu

Dar Felicitates Nation On Pakistan's Election As Non-permanent Member Of UNSC

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2024 | 10:23 PM

Dar felicitates nation on Pakistan's election as non-permanent member of UNSC

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday extended his heartfelt congratulations to the nation on Pakistan’s election as a non-permanent Member of the UN Security Council for the term 2025-26 with overwhelming support of 182 votes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday extended his heartfelt congratulations to the nation on Pakistan’s election as a non-permanent Member of the UN Security Council for the term 2025-26 with overwhelming support of 182 votes.

He said Pakistan looked forward to upholding its commitment to the UN Charter’s vision of preventing war & promoting peace; fostering global prosperity; and promoting universal respect for human rights.

"We remain determined to contributing effectively towards the maintenance of international peace & security in line with UNSC’s mandate," he said in a post on X.

He also commended the excellent election campaign and teamwork by Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan Mission to the UN, and all the missions abroad.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Prime Minister United Nations Ishaq Dar Post All

Recent Stories

ECP empowered to form tribunals: PML-N

ECP empowered to form tribunals: PML-N

6 minutes ago
 Police recovers prohibited products, two held

Police recovers prohibited products, two held

6 minutes ago
 Promotion process of KDA employees will start soon ..

Promotion process of KDA employees will start soon: Saeed Ghani

6 minutes ago
 DG SFA attends Pakistan Dairy Summit

DG SFA attends Pakistan Dairy Summit

6 minutes ago
 IG Punjab releases Rs 1 mln for treatment of polic ..

IG Punjab releases Rs 1 mln for treatment of police personnel

12 minutes ago
 Four of a family die in road accident near Jamshor ..

Four of a family die in road accident near Jamshoro

12 minutes ago
Delegation of Cotton Ginner Association meets Ch S ..

Delegation of Cotton Ginner Association meets Ch Shafay

12 minutes ago
 Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer ..

Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar calls for deep cooperati ..

19 minutes ago
 Punjab police arrested more than 16000 dangerous c ..

Punjab police arrested more than 16000 dangerous criminal in May

19 minutes ago
 LHC admits petition challenging new NAB amendment ..

LHC admits petition challenging new NAB amendment through ordinance

19 minutes ago
 Federal Budget 2024-25 to be presented in Parliame ..

Federal Budget 2024-25 to be presented in Parliament on June 12

32 minutes ago
 IG emphasizes NHMP’s commitment in ensuring road ..

IG emphasizes NHMP’s commitment in ensuring road safety

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan