Dar Felicitates Nation On Pakistan's Election As Non-permanent Member Of UNSC
Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2024 | 10:23 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday extended his heartfelt congratulations to the nation on Pakistan’s election as a non-permanent Member of the UN Security Council for the term 2025-26 with overwhelming support of 182 votes.
He said Pakistan looked forward to upholding its commitment to the UN Charter’s vision of preventing war & promoting peace; fostering global prosperity; and promoting universal respect for human rights.
"We remain determined to contributing effectively towards the maintenance of international peace & security in line with UNSC’s mandate," he said in a post on X.
He also commended the excellent election campaign and teamwork by Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan Mission to the UN, and all the missions abroad.
