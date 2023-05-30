UrduPoint.com

Dar Felicitates President Erdogan On Historic Victory

Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Dar felicitates President Erdogan on historic victory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday felicitated Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his historic victory in the recent elections for the President of the Republic of Türkiye.

In a Tweet, the minister said that his re-election for the third consecutive term is a testament to the trust and confidence of the people of Türkiye in his leadership.

"Heartiest felicitations to H.E. President @RTErdogan on his historic victory in the recent elections for the President of the Republic of Türkiye. His re-election for the third consecutive term is a testament to the trust and confidence of the people of Türkiye in his leadership," he tweeted.

He said, Türkiye, under his leadership, would soon recover from the effects of the recent earthquake and will emerge a more prosperous and stronger country.

Dar expressed best wishes for the good health and happiness of President Erdogan and for the people of Türkiye.

"Türkiye, under his leadership, will soon recover from the effects of recent earthquake & will emerge more prosperous and stronger country. Best wishes for good health & happiness of President @RTErdogan and for the people of Türkiye. love Live Pak-Turkiye brotherhood," he tweeted.

