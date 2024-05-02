Dar for joint action to counter Islamophobia in context of Israeli aggression against Palestine

- Home
Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2024 | 11:53 PM
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday stressed the imperative for joint action to counter Islamophobia, particularly in the context of Israel's aggression against Palestine, which had resulted in a rise in Islamophobic and xenophobic acts around the world
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday stressed the imperative for joint action to counter Islamophobia, particularly in the context of Israel's aggression against Palestine, which had resulted in a rise in Islamophobic and xenophobic acts around the world.
He expressed these views during a meeting with the Secretary General of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha on the sidelines of the 15th Islamic Summit, held in Banjul, The Gambia.
During the meeting, the Deputy Prime Minister congratulated the Secretary General on successfully holding the 15th OIC Islamic Summit, a Foreign Office news release said.
In the meeting, Ishaq Dar shared Pakistan’s grave concerns about rising Islamophobia, as manifested by an increasing number of incidents of discrimination, violence, and incitement against Muslims around the world.
He briefed the Secretary General on the situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and the use of excessive force by Indian security forces there.
Noting the historic role of the OIC in support of the just struggle of the Kashmiri people, he appreciated the role played by the OIC Contact Group on Kashmir and the Special Envoy on Kashmir and OIC’s regular monitoring of the human rights situation in IIOJK.
The OIC Secretary General reaffirmed the OIC’s support to the Kashmiri people and their legitimate right to self-determination as reflected in various OIC resolutions.
The Deputy Prime Minister expressed deep concern on the ongoing genocide in Gaza and the dire humanitarian situation there.
He also expressed alarm at the escalation of the conflict in the region. Stressing upon an immediate ceasefire and unhindered supply of humanitarian aid to Palestinians, he reiterated Pakistan’s principled position calling for complete withdrawal of Israel from all occupied Arab territories, including Jerusalem, restitution of the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people including their right of return to Palestine, and establishment of an independent homeland for Palestinians with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.
Ishaq Dar also applauded the OIC’s efforts and initiatives for peace in the Middle East and expressed full support of Pakistan for them.
