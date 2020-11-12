Dar for need to have consensus among political forces on issues of national interest

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said that there was dire need for all political forces to put their heads together on sensitive issues of national interest and bring out consensus definition of treason.

He said that it was better for all contesting political parties to focus on their party manifesto and political agenda during election campaign in Gilgit Baltistan rather than using derogatory language or making personal attack against each others.

In a talk show program of a private news channel, he said that the common people were attending political gatherings to hear something about resolving their issues and problems.

He said the people have nothing to do with hollow allegations by political leaders against each other.

Usman Dar also said that the PML-N leaders were always passing indecent remarks about women of PTI leadership. The people of the country were shocked over presenting the enemy's narrative by calling Pakistan's victory on February 24 as its defeat, he expressed.