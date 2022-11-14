Dar gets permanent exemption from appearance before NAB court

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Finance Minister has been facing a NAB reference against him for last couple of years.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 14th, 2022) An accountability court on Monday allowed permanent exemption to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar from personal appearance in an assets case.

The court passed the orders on plea moved by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

The Minister himself appeared before the court along with his lawyer and asked the court to grant him permanent exemption from personal appearance in the court in the NAB reference against him.

Court accepted Ishaq Dar’s plea for permanent exemption from appearance and sought a reply on the assets de-attachment and acquittal applications at the next hearing.

Earlier in September, an accountability court suspended Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s chronic arrest warrants until October 7, saying the court would scrap the arrest warrants when the accused presents himself before the court.