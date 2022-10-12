Dar granted exemption from appearance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday granted exemption from appearance to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in a NAB reference pertaining assets beyond known sources of income.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the case due to the leave of AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir. Dar's Lawyer Qazi Misbah, NAB Prosecutor Afzal Qureshi and Hafiz Asadullah Awan appeared before the court.

Misbah Advocate informed the court that the Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was on a visit to Washington for holding a meeting with the IMF delegation.

He prayed the court to grant his client one-day exemption from hearing.

The lawyer told the court that surety bonds had been submitted by the guarantors and it had also been verified. The court granted exemption from hearing to Ishaq Dar and adjourned the case till November 9.

It may be mentioned here that the court had previously canceled the arrest warrants of Ishaq Dar after he appeared before the court. It also sought comments from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on plea against confiscation of Ishaq Dar's property in the reference.