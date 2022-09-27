UrduPoint.com

Dar Hopefully To Take Country Out Of Economy Crises Soon: Senator

Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2022 | 10:00 AM

Dar hopefully to take country out of economy crises soon: Senator

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed Tuesday said that PML-N leader Ishaq Dar would renegotiate with International Monetary Fund (IMF) and take country out of current economic crises soon.

Talking to ptv news channel ,he said that the country's economy was totally paralyzed due to previous government of Imran Khan, adding, PML-N dedicated leadership has always faced the challenges and brought the country out of crises.

He said Dar would renegotiate with IMF in which he would highlight the recent human calamity of flood damages, adding, PML-N government was moving ahead with the commitment of country's economic stability.

Replying to a query, he that PML-N is the only hope for people to bring positive change in the country, adding,his party's foremost priority will be to protect the vulnerable from inflation.

