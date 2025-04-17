- Home
Dar, Hungarian FM Exchange Views On Expanding Bilateral Cooperation In Multilateral Fora
Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2025 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Hungarian Foreign and Trade Minister Péter Szijjártó on Thursday exchanged views on deepening cooperation in trade, energy, agriculture, science, culture and education.
During the visit of the Hungarian foreign and trade minister, the two ministers held a productive one-on-one meeting followed by delegation level talks comprehensively covering the wide agenda.
The two sides noted the impressive growth in bilateral relations and also exchanged views on important regional and global issues.
The ministers agreed to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in multilateral fora.
They also signed three agreements/MoUs on cultural exchange program (2025-27), archeological and heritage cooperation, and visa exemption for diplomatic passports.
Marking 60 years of diplomatic relations, the visit reinforced the strong partnership and commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation for peace, security and common prosperity.
