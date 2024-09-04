Dar, Lammy Discuss Strengthening Pak-UK Ties, Regional Issues
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2024 | 11:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Minister for Foreign Affairs Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday met with David Lammy, the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom, where they reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and discussed regional issues of common interest.
According to Foreign Office press release, the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized the significance of a robust Pakistan-UK partnership, advancing the extensive bilateral agenda, and fostering regional peace and stability. He also praised the efforts of British-Pakistanis in strengthening relations between the two nations.
DPM Dar expressed his eagerness to collaborate with Foreign Secretary Lammy on shared concerns such as climate action, creating opportunities for young people, and enhancing trade and investment. He reiterated Pakistan’s aim to elevate their close, historic relationship into an enhanced strategic partnership.
Foreign Secretary Lammy congratulated DPM Dar on Pakistan’s election to the UN Security Council and reaffirmed the UK’s support for Pakistan throughout its term. The two ministers also agreed to remain engaged as they prepare for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in October 2024.
Recent Stories
PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to commence on Thursday
National CERT, NIC Pakistan forge strategic partnership to strengthen cybersecur ..
SC witnesses 60,508 pending cases
AJK PM praises federal government for extending cooperation
Pakistani experts learn Chinese kiwifruit technology in Sichuan
Polio campaign to be started from September 9 in Shaheed Benazirabad
IESCO nabs 315 power pilferers in August: CEO
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme
ESSI approves issuance of universal e-card to laborers
Aurangzeb discusses ‘expanding investment opportunities’ with Standard Chart ..
NAB arrests two high-profile accused in investment fraud scam
Sarfraz Ahmed joins Dolphins as mentor-cum-player in Champions One Day Cup 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Kharan holds open court, resolves citizen complaints, vows timely solutions2 minutes ago
-
Various officers of Prisons dept reshuffled2 minutes ago
-
SU to hold Defence Day ceremony, rally on Sep 63 minutes ago
-
PML-N ready to hold unconditional talks with political parties: Rana12 minutes ago
-
60.45 % pass Lahore Board Intermediate exam 202412 minutes ago
-
80,000 people registered for "Apni Chhat Apna Ghar" program: Azma Bokhari22 minutes ago
-
ICT Police rescue abducted infant, detain two suspects including a woman22 minutes ago
-
"AJK PM expresses gratitude as Pakistan Govt approves Rs19 Billion development projects23 minutes ago
-
SC witnesses 60,508 pending cases3 hours ago
-
AJK PM praises federal government for extending cooperation3 hours ago
-
Polio campaign to be started from September 9 in Shaheed Benazirabad3 hours ago
-
IESCO nabs 315 power pilferers in August: CEO3 hours ago