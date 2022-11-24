ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar here on Thursday praised the Prime Miniser, Shehbaz Sharif's decision to appoint Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) on seniority-cum-merit bases.

In a tweet, the minister said the PM's seniority-cum-merit based decision to appoint Gen Syed Asim Munir as Chief of Army Staff and Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza as Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee was praiseworthy.

He prayed for Allah's blessings for Pakistan and the new appointees.

