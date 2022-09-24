Dar may be next finance minister, says Sanaullah

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Interior Minister says that the government wants to take advantage of Dar's experience as finance minister.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 24th, 2022) Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan on Saturday said the former finance minister Ishaq Dar could assume the same portfolio of finance after he returns home.

The Interior Minister said that there was no problem for him to become a finance minister.

He expressed these words while talking to a local private tv on Saturday.

Rana Sanaullah said that the PML-N, however, did not make any decision so far in this regard.

The coalition-goveremt led by the PML-N would get advantage from the Dar's experience as the finance minister.

Sana said that the government would take his advantage if he worked by assuming the portfolio's responsibilities or without any portfolio.

Ishaq Dar has been in London for a long time.

According to the Interior Minister, Dar had complete understanding of the country's economy.

He stated that the government, therefore, would take benefit of his experience.

Rana Sanaullah also said that Dar would play a central role in the uplift of the country's economy.

Responding to a question, he confirmed that Dar would come to Pakistan next week.

Besides it, Dar said that he would take oath as a senator immediately after his return to Pakistan.

When asked if the government wanted to replace incumbent Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, Dar was of the view that he would perform whatever duty was assigned to himby [PML-N supremo] Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.