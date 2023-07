ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar here on Monday offered condolences to Jahangir Tarin on the demise of his brother.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Tariq Bajwa and SAPM on Revenue, Tariq Mehmood Pasha also accompanied the Finance Minister, according tweet by finance ministry