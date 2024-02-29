Open Menu

Dar Optimistic About Govt To Tackle Economic Challenges

Sumaira FH Published February 29, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Dar optimistic about govt to tackle economic challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Ishaq Dar on Thursday expressed optimism about upcoming government which according to him has the capacity to confront prevailing economic challenges with collective efforts.

Speaking to media outside the Parliament house, he emphasised the need for waging collective efforts for economic recovery, leading to sustainable growth.

To a question about the portfolio of Finance Minister, Dar said the decision in that regard has not been made final, however he was ready to take any responsibility lies on his shoulders by party leadership.

So far, he said only nomination for the slot of Prime Minister and Speaker of the National Assembly has been finalized while decision about rest of the portfolios yet to be decided.

Related Topics

National Assembly Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Ishaq Dar Media Government

Recent Stories

Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman made PCB ..

Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman made PCB member BoGs

39 minutes ago
 Babar Saleem Swati elected as speaker of KPK Assem ..

Babar Saleem Swati elected as speaker of KPK Assembly

44 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs Seizes 26.45 Kilograms of Marijuana ..

Dubai Customs Seizes 26.45 Kilograms of Marijuana Disguised in Red Onion Shipmen ..

1 hour ago
 Umpire Marais Erasmus announces retirement after T ..

Umpire Marais Erasmus announces retirement after T20 World Cup 2022

1 hour ago
 Abdul Khaliq Achakzai elected as Speaker Balochist ..

Abdul Khaliq Achakzai elected as Speaker Balochistan Assembly

2 hours ago
 Elevate Your Style: Dive into the Feature-Packed v ..

Elevate Your Style: Dive into the Feature-Packed vivo Y17s Diamond Orange Editio ..

2 hours ago
Newly elected MNAs take oath amid ruks in National ..

Newly elected MNAs take oath amid ruks in National Assembly

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Ach ..

Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Achakzai

15 hours ago
 ECP appoints five presiding officers for president ..

ECP appoints five presiding officers for presidential election

15 hours ago
 KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foste ..

KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foster cooperation, bilateral trade

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan