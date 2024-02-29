Dar Optimistic About Govt To Tackle Economic Challenges
Sumaira FH Published February 29, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Ishaq Dar on Thursday expressed optimism about upcoming government which according to him has the capacity to confront prevailing economic challenges with collective efforts.
Speaking to media outside the Parliament house, he emphasised the need for waging collective efforts for economic recovery, leading to sustainable growth.
To a question about the portfolio of Finance Minister, Dar said the decision in that regard has not been made final, however he was ready to take any responsibility lies on his shoulders by party leadership.
So far, he said only nomination for the slot of Prime Minister and Speaker of the National Assembly has been finalized while decision about rest of the portfolios yet to be decided.
