Dar Orders Inquiry Into Leakage Of Tax Details Of COAS Family Members

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 21, 2022 | 05:41 PM

The Finance Minister says this is clearly violative of the complete confidentiality of tax information that the Law provides.

ISLAMABAD:(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 21st, 2022) Finance Minister Ishaq Dar took serious notice of the "illegal and unwarranted" leakage of tax information of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa's family member on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Ishaq Dar said, ".This is clearly violative of the complete confidentiality of tax information that the Law provides.

In view of this serious lapse on the part of to-date unknown functionaries the Finance minister has directed the SAPM on Revenue,".

He said that immediate probe would be started into the violation of tax law and breach of Federal board of Revenue (FBR).

Keeping in view of the serious lapse on the part of to-date unknown functionaries, Dar directed the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha to personally lead the probe, affix responsibility, and submit a report within 24 hours.

